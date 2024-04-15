Rashee Rice faces $1 million lawsuit for street-racing crash

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice faces various issues arising from last month's street-racing incident in Dallas. One of them became tangible on Monday.

Via Fox 4 in Kansas City, Rice and SMU cornerback Teddy Knox face a $1 million lawsuit for injuries occurring during the six-crash.

The plaintiffs are Irina Gromova and Edvard Petrovskiy. They allegedly suffered “trauma to the brain, lacerations to the face requiring stitches, multiple contusions about the body, disfigurement, internal bleeding, and other internal and external injuries that may only be fully revealed over the course of medical treatment.”

There's nothing magical about the $1 million. The plaintiffs will receive whatever the jury decides to give them, based on the evidence introduced at trial. It could be less than $1 million; it could be more than $1 million — especially if the jury decides that punitive damages are appropriate given the willful nature of the behavior.

Rice presumably has insurance that will cover the two cars in the crash, both of which were registered to him. It's possibly, however, that they forfeited coverage by racing the vehicles.

Rice also faces eight felony charges and potential team and league discipline.