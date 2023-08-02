Rashee Rice details Patrick Mahomes’ expectations for Chiefs receivers

Rookie receiver Rashee Rice has shown an incredible connection with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in training camp practices and seems poised for an excellent 2023 season. Early indications are that the second-round pick is thriving in Andy Reid’s offense, but it is ultimately the chemistry that he has built with Mahomes that will lead him to sustained success in Kansas City.

Rice spoke to reporters on Monday about what the MVP quarterback expects out of his receivers, and it quickly became clear that the rookie is a quick study when it comes to knowing his role in the Chiefs’ offensive machine.

“He [Mahomes] expects his receivers to be in a specific spot at a specific time,” Rice explained. “He’s going to bomb the ball so don’t look back and run, look up and run.”

The reporters in attendance audibly guffawed at Rice’s simple answer, which was particularly prescient after the jaw-dropping highlight reel he put together catching passes from Mahomes in practice last week.

Expect Rice to continue living up to his quarterback’s specific expectations during the Chiefs’ workouts at Missouri Western State University as he looks to become Mahomes’ most lethal offensive weapon ahead of the regular season kickoff in September.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire