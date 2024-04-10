Rashee Rice charged: Dallas police issue arrest warrant

DALLAS - Dallas police issued an arrest warrant for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and former SMU star Rashee Rice in over his role in a multi-car crash last month.

Video of the incident on March 30 showed a Corvette and Lamborghini SUV speeding in the left lane and losing control, then crashing into four other vehicles.

Police identified Rice, 23, as the driver of the Lamborghini and Theodore Knox, 21, as the driver of the Corvette.

Both drivers were charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury each.

The SMU Football website lists a Teddy Knox on its roster.

A spokesperson for the university on Wednesday said, "the University has not received any information about this. We’ll have to refer you to DPD, which is the investigating agency."

Dallas police say that Rice was and Knox was driving a Corvette on North Central Expressway.

Four people suffered injuries in the chain-reaction crash.

Dallas police said everyone in the Lamborghini and Corvette walked away from the damaged vehicles without offering help to anyone else. Photos obtained by TMZ Sports show them leaving.

The passengers in the vehicles will not be charged, according to Dallas Police.

Rice met with Dallas police last week.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Rice said he took "full responsibility" for his part in the crash and apologized to everyone impacted.

The charges do not come as a surprise to Rice's legal team. The wide receiver's lawyer, state senator Royce West, said he expected Rice would be charged at a recent news conference.

"Every question that was asked of him, he responded to at the Dallas Police Department and we will continue to cooperate with them in terms of this particular accident," said West.

FOX 4 reached out to West who said he had no comment on the charges at this time.

Neither Rice, nor Knox are in police custody at this time, according to DPD.

In a statement to FOX 4 the NFL simply responded "We continue to monitor developments in the matter."

The 23-year-old Rice, a rookie in the NFL last season, won a championship with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Before going to the NFL, Rice spent four seasons at SMU in Dallas.

The location of the crash was not far from the university.

At the time of the crash, SMU said it was thankful no one was seriously hurt as it gathers more information about the incident.

Rashee Rice Video

Dash camera video shows the March 30th crash involving Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.