Rashee Rice: Arrest warrant issued for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver over crash

Rice had 79 catches for 938 yards in the NFL last season [Getty Images]

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice after he was involved a hit-and-run crash that injured four people.

Police in Dallas, Texas, said two speeding cars, a Lamborghini and Corvette, caused "a chain reaction collision" on 30 March.

Rice faces eight charges, including aggravated assault and collision involving serious bodily injury.

Reports say the 23-year-old plans to hand himself in.

Last week Rice, who was driving the Lamborghini, apologised for his role in the crash, saying he took "full responsibility" and would co-operate with authorities.

Police told the BBC the occupants of both speeding cars ran from the scene of the crash.

Police said Theodore Knox, 21, was driving the Corvette and is also the subject of an arrest warrant on the same charges. His attorney said they have "fully co-operated with law enforcement".

Two drivers were treated at the scene for minor injuries and two motorists in another vehicle were taken to a local hospital.

Rice was drafted to the NFL in 2023 and played in the Chiefs' second consecutive Super Bowl victory in February.