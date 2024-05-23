Rashee Rice accuser decided not to pursue charges due to 'misunderstanding of the case'

DALLAS - Documents show the photographer who originally claimed he was assaulted by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice told police he decided not to pursue charges against the former SMU standout because of a "misunderstanding of the case."

Rice was under investigation after he was accused of punching a photographer in the face outside of Lit Kitchen and Lounge in Dallas on May 6.

No charges were ever filed against the Super Bowl-winning wideout.

FOX 4 obtained the affidavit of non-prosecution from police.

The affidavit, signed by the accuser on May 13, identifies Rice as the alleged offender.

In the section where the accuser is asked to list the reasons for deciding not to pursue prosecution, the photographer simply wrote "misunderstanding of the case."

The Dallas Police Department's affidavit of non-prosecution states "I have not been advised, pressured, or coerced by any member of the DALLAS POLICE DEPARTMENT to sign this affidavit or to decline prosecution. I am not under duress, nor have I been threatened or coerced by any person to drop charges."

Rice is still facing eight charges for a multi-vehicle, hit-and-run crash in Dallas in March.

Video showed a Corvette and Lamborghini SUV speeding on Central Expressway and losing control, then crashing into four vehicles.

Police said Rice was driving the Lamborghini and Theodore Knox, an SMU football player, was driving the Corvette.

Both were charged with aggravated assault, collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs participates in OTA Offseason workouts at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex on May 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Rice is in Kansas City, where he is participating in organized team practice activities for the Chiefs.