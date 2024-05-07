Rashee Rice accused of assault at Dallas nightclub: report

DALLAS - Dallas police have reportedly opened a new criminal investigation into Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Rice is the subject in an alleged assault at a Dallas nightclub Monday morning, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Dallas PD would only say that it responded to a location on the 600 block of North Harwood Street in Downtown Dallas Monday around 2:30 a.m. after someone reported an assault.

The victim was not seriously hurt but drove himself to a hospital to get checked out, police say.

Police say there are no charges or arrests in this case at this time.

However, Rice is already charged with eight felonies for a high-speed, hit-and-run crash in late March that injured four people on Central Expressway.

Investigators say Rice and SMU cornerback Teddy Knox were speeding at more than 115 miles an hour.

After the crash, police say Rice, Knox and their passengers left the scene.

Photos acquired by TMZ Sports showed the men walking away from the scene of the crash.

Knox was also arrested and charged for his involvement in the crash.

FOX 4 reached out to Rice's lawyer and the Kansas City Chiefs for comment, but we have not heard back.