Rashard Higgins wants a contract offer from the Browns

Browns receiver Rashard Higgins will become a free agent on March 17. He doesn’t want that to happen.

Higgins, appearing Friday on 850 ESPN Cleveland, made it clear that he wants to stay with the Browns.

“I’m excited,” Higgins said. “We want to see when we can get this contract stuff done. . . We want it to be with the Browns. It’s up in the air right now. We haven’t got no contracts from the guys so everything is up in the air right now. . . . Tell [G.M.] Andrew [Berry] to send the papers and I’m signing wherever I gotta sign.”

That’s not exactly a position of strength for Higgins, who appeared in 13 games with six starts in 2020. He also caught 37 passes for 599 and four touchdowns in 2020. Higgins finished second on the team in regular-season receiving yards, and he led the Browns in the 2020 postseason with 116 receiving yards.

Higgins made $910,000 in 2020. Absent a new deal with the Browns, he becomes a free agent on March 17 at 4:01 p.m. ET.

