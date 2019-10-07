Rashard Higgins out tonight; Morgan Burnett will play

The Browns officially will play without starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams as the team ruled them out with hamstring injuries.

It marks the third consecutive game the two have missed.

The Browns also won’t have receiver Rashard Higgins, who will miss the game with a knee injury. The team listed him as questionable Saturday.

Safety Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) will play.

The Browns’ other inactives are receiver Taywan Taylor, safety Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring), offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) and edge rusher Genard Avery.

The 49ers won’t have left tackle Joe Staley (fractured fibula), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot sprain), quarterback C.J. Beathard, receiver Jordan Matthews, defensive tackle Jullian Taylor, running back Jeff Wilson and offensive tackle Sam Young.

Defensive end Dee Ford (knee) is good to go.

Jimmie Ward returns to the starting lineup at free safety. Tarvarius Moore started the first three games when Ward was out after surgery to repair a fractured finger.