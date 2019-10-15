Rashard Higgins surprised, frustrated he didn’t play despite being active

Receiver Rashard Higgins still doesn’t understand why he didn’t play Sunday despite being active.

“I just didn’t get in. I don’t know why. I was a little surprised,” Higgins said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “I felt like I was ready for the San Francisco game [in Week Five]. Little frustrating. I feel like I’m somebody that Baker [Mayfield] can rely on, and when I’m in the game I can make a difference. It’ll show next game.”

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens explained Monday that Higgins was not in the doghouse. Instead, Kitchens, who doubles as the team’s play-caller, said the Browns played mostly 11 personnel and used Antonio Callaway as the third wideout after a good week of practice.

The Browns had a package of plays that included Higgins but never used them.

“Hig should have played some in the game, but the situation did not arise where he was in the game,” Kitchens said. “We were moving the ball with three wide and one tight end. We had a package of. . . I am not going to get into anything else, and we just did not use that package and did not feel like we needed to.”

Higgins said he asked for an explanation but wouldn’t share the answer.

“I just didn’t get in,” he said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Higgins said “this offense needs me” because of the chemistry he has with Mayfield, and he expects to play in Week Eight when the Browns return from their off week.

Higgins made two catches for 46 yards in the season opener before injuring his knee.