Rashard Higgins returns to the Browns on a one-year deal

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
Roll out the red carpet and pose, Browns fans. Per numerous sources, wide receiver Rashard Higgins is heading back to Cleveland on a one-year deal.

Among the sources, ESPN’s Josina Anderson related a text from Higgins that said, “I’m back.”

Higgins has been a fan favorite throughout his career in Cleveland. The 26-year-old rose up from a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft into a reliable receiver. He quickly developed chemistry with QB Baker Mayfield, and his “Hollywood” persona has played well with Cleveland fans.

Higgins caught 37 passes for 599 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games in 2020. He has been a dependable No. 3 receiver for the Browns and has proven he can play above that status when called upon.

Terms of the deal are not immediately known. Higgins was an unrestricted free agent but received little outside buzz in an oversaturated wide receiver market.

Browns will re-sign LB Malcolm Smith

