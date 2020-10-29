Rashard Higgins on Odell Beckham injury: I’m in the starting lineup now

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham is out for the season with a torn ACL, and Rashard Higgins says he’s taking Beckham’s place in Cleveland’s offense.

“I’m in the starting lineup as of now,” Higgins said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal.

After Beckham got hurt on Sunday, Higgins stepped up in a big way, finishing the game with six catches for 110 yards, including a big 30-yard catch on the Browns’ game-winning drive that he called his best catch in the NFL.

Higgins acknowledged that he doesn’t have Beckham’s speed and can’t do everything Beckham does, but Higgins has played very well this season in limited action. Higgins is catching 92 percent of the passes thrown to him and averaging 13.6 yards per target this season. According to the advanced stats at FootballOutsiders.com, Higgins has been the most efficient receiver in the league among all receivers who have had at least five passes thrown to them this year.

The Browns may be able to replace Beckham without missing a beat.

