Rashard Higgins makes it clear he wants to stay with the Browns

Jeff Risdon
·2 min read
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins is one of several pending free agents for the Cleveland Browns. “Hollywood” is one many fans would love to have back in the brown and orange, and the receiver himself would love nothing more than that, too.

Higgins made an appearance on “The Next Level” on WKNR radio on Friday and left no doubt he wants to be back with the only NFL team he’s ever known.

“Don’t give up on me. I never gave up on y’all,” Higgins said Friday. “Tell [General Manager] Andrew [Berry] to send the papers, and I’m signing wherever I’ve got to sign. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

After acknowledging that he has not received any offer of an extension from Cleveland, Higgins reiterated his desire to stay with the Browns,

“We want to see when we can get this contract and stuff done,” Higgins said. “Obviously, if it’s not with the Browns — we want it to be with the Browns — but it’s up in the air right now. We haven’t got no contracts from the guys yet. So everything is just in the air right now.”

Higgins caught 37 passes for 599 yards and four TDs in 2020, his fifth season with the team. They’re eerily similar numbers to his production in 2018, sandwiched around a 2019 where he was inexplicably in then-coach Freddie Kitchens’ bad graces and saw his playing time limited.

He’s got undeniable chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield and Higgins is one of the more popular players in the Cleveland locker room. The team does not have proven depth at wide receiver, though it is a deep free agent class and the 2021 NFL draft class also looks promising at wideout.

Based on what Higgins himself has stated, both Friday and in the past, he seems amenable to staying in Cleveland if the money offered is even close to what he would get from another team.

List

Ranking the Browns biggest offseason priorities

