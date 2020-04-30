Rashard Higgins was in Freddie Kitchens’ doghouse last season. But Kitchens is gone, and Higgins has returned after a promise of a clean slate in Cleveland.

“I’ve been through hell and back in Cleveland, and I’ve seen the rain, and now it’s time for the sunshine,’’ Higgins told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com on Thursday.

Higgins played only 172 snaps on offense and was targeted 10 times. He made four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.

After four seasons in Cleveland, Higgins wasn’t ready to leave.

“I want to see us prevail,’’ Higgins said. “I want to see us win, so I couldn’t give it up that easy. I’m not in it for the money; I’m in it for the glory. I’d rather just win with a team that I’ve been with.’’

Baker Mayfield may have put in a good word with new General Manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski. Higgins said Berry, Stefanski and receivers coach Chad O’Shea believe in him.

In return, Higgins believes in the direction of the team. That’s why he chose to return.

“I’m so excited to put on some new threads, so excited to be in that locker room, catch touchdowns, just have that team camaraderie and being together and winning,” Higgins said. “I just want to get to the playoffs with my brothers.”

Rashard Higgins has gone “through hell and back in Cleveland” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk