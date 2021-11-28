Rashan Gary strip-sack sets up Aaron Rodgers rushing TD

A turnover forced by outside linebacker Rashan Gary step up Aaron Rodgers’ go-ahead touchdown run in the first quarter on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Gary went through Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth to strip-sack Matthew Stafford and give the ball to the Packers at the 6-yard line, and Rodgers finished off the quick scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Rodgers ran right on the keeper, pump-faked to get around Jalen Ramsey and then reached to get the ball into the end zone for the score.

Here’s the touchdown:

And here’s Gary’s takeaway:

Gary is playing through an elbow injury that forced him to miss a game last week in Minnesota. He has a team-high 6.5 sacks this season.

Rodgers now has three rushing touchdowns this season, matching his total from 2020. His career-high is five, set in 2009.