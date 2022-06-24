Rashan Gary: Second contract “a dream,” but can’t look too far ahead

Edge rusher Rashan Gary has steadily increased his playing time and production over three seasons in the NFL and that made a decision on exercising his fifth-year option an easy one for the Packers this offseason.

The Packers picked up the option, which guarantees Gary’s $10.892 million salary for the 2023 season. A longer extension could take the place of that deal, but Gary said that such thoughts aren’t at the forefront of his mind as he heads toward the season.

“That would be my dream. That would be my dream. But I’ve got to keep my head down and work and not look too far ahead or all this talk is just talk,” Gary said, via Bill Huber of SI.com.

Gary picked up 9.5 sacks last season and the departure of Za'Darius Smith leaves him set for another major role on Green Bay’s defense. If his production remains high, Gary will be well positioned to pick up that second contract with the Packers at some point next offseason.

