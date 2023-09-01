Rashan Gary will be on "pitch count" to start season

Edge rusher Rashan Gary's recovery from last season's torn ACL has progressed to the point that he is expected to play against the Bears in Week One, but he's not going to be playing quite the same role he did before the injury.

Gary has been back to full practice participation for a little over a week, but head coach Matt LaFleur said this week that Gary's playing time will be managed once the regular season gets underway.

“Yeah, we’ll put him on a pitch count. We’re going to be smart with him, knowing this is a marathon. Working with our athletic training staff, just in terms of how much volume we want to give him,” LaFleur said, via Zach Kruse of USAToday.com.

Kingsley Enagbare would be in line for more playing time while Gary is being eased back into the lineup. If all goes well for the Packers, both players will be productive pass rushers throughout the 2023 season.