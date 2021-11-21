Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary hoped he would be able to play through an elbow injury this week, but it won’t happen.

Gary is on the team’s inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. The Packers placed Whitney Mercilus on injured reserve this week and Za'Darius Smith is already on that list, so they’re short on pass rushers for the NFC North clash.

Gary’s injury comes amid a strong stretch of play for the 2019 first-rounder. He has four sacks and eight quarterback hits in the last four games and has set career highs with 5.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits on the season.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard, running back Aaron Jones, safety Vernon Scott, tackle David Bakhtiari, wide receiver Malik Taylor, and defensive lineman Jack Heflin are also out for the Packers on Sunday.

Rashan Gary inactive for Packers Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk