Rashan Gary carted off

The Packers sat out many of the players they brought to Winnipeg for Thursday night’s game against the Raiders after issues with the playing surface led to the game being played on an 80-yard field.

First-round pick Rashan Gary was not one of those players and the team may second-guess that decision in the near future.

Gary was carted to the locker room after colliding with another player in the second quarter of the game. It looked like trainers were looking at Gary’s head and/or neck, but there’s been no announcement of an injury at this point.

Gary, who has also been dealing with a shoulder injury, had also limped off the field earlier in the game before returning to action. The outside linebacker was credited with one tackle during his time in the game.

In addition to Gary, inside linebacker Curtis Bolton and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown have left the game with injuries for the Packers.