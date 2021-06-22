Rashan Gary was ‘best player on the field’ during Packers minicamp
Packers LB Rashan Gary emerged as a disruptive pass rusher over the 2nd half of his 2nd season and has the look of a truly ascending player entering Year 3. Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated said Gary, the 12th overall pick in the 2019 draft, was the “best player on the field” during minicamp. Over a three-game stretch featuring the final two regular-season games and the Packers’ playoff win over the Rams, Gary produced 14 pressures