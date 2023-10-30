Rashan Gary agrees to four-year extension with Packers

The Packers lost on Sunday, but edge rusher Rashan Gary has something to celebrate on Monday.

Gary announced that he has reached agreement on a new contract with the team. Per Gary, it is a four-year deal worth $107 million.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the deal has a signing bonus of more than $34 million.

Gary tore his ACL during the 2022 season, but has played in every game this season and has recorded 4.5 sacks. He has 150 tackles, 27 sacks, three forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries over the course of his career.