The Packers made a couple of notable additions to their defensive line this offseason by drafting Devonte Wyatt in the first round and signing former Chief Jarran Reed as a free agent.

Wyatt’s draft position suggests the team sees him as part of their long-term future, but Reed could wind up playing a bigger role in the near term. Head coach Matt LaFleur said that the veteran “definitely brings an element in terms of his ability to rush the passer from inside” alongside the likes of Kenny Clark, Preston Smith, and Rashan Gary.

Gary had a particularly strong response to what he sees Reed bringing to the table this season.

“When I saw we signed Jarran Reed, it was a big smile on my face,” Gary said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “Just knowing our abilities and knowing our capabilities as a unit. There were flashes going through mandatory minicamp and some of the OTAs that we had a chance to rush together. It’s going to be scary.”

Reed has 24.5 sacks over six NFL seasons, including a 10.5-sack season with the Seahawks in 2018. He may not repeat that total this year, but teams will have to account for him up front and Gary’s comments suggest that could lead to a lot of success across the board once the Packers hit the field this fall.

Rashan Gary: Addition of Jarran Reed going to make our defense scary originally appeared on Pro Football Talk