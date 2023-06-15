Rashan Gary on ACL recovery: Going 100 percent every day, I’ll be ready when I’m ready

Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary has not practiced this offseason because he is still recovering from the torn ACL that ended his 2022 season and he’s not making any predictions about when he’s going to get the green light to get back on the field. Gary said “I'll be ready when I'll be ready” when [more]

