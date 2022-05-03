The Chiefs drafted cornerback Trent McDuffie in the first round Thursday and traded for cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. on Monday. They have shored up the position after losing three-year starter Charvarius Ward in free agency.

L'Jarius Sneed returns after starting 15 games at one spot last season.

So what do the acquisitions mean for Rashad Fenton, who made eight starts last season?

“Fenton’s a guy that obviously we’re high on and we’re very confident in,” General Manager Brett Veach said, via Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com.

Veach then revealed Fenton is not participating in football activities in the offseason program.

“He’s going through a little bit of a rehab now, so hopefully we get him for the start of training camp,” Veach said.

Fenton missed the wild card and divisional round playoff games with a back injury, but Veach said Fenton’s current injury is a shoulder injury. It is unclear whether Fenton underwent surgery.

“I’m sure (vice president of sports medicine and performance) Rick (Burkholder) will talk about that either after OTAs or before,” said Veach. “It’s something that I think he’ll be ready for training camp. We certainly want to get some guys out here and be ready to roll and be in a position to kind of know what we have.”

Rashad Fenton rehabbing shoulder injury that will keep him out of offseason work originally appeared on Pro Football Talk