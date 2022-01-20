Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay didn’t practice on Thursday after being arrested on Wednesday and the team was also without a pair of players due to injury.

They were the same two players who missed practice on Wednesday. Cornerback Rashad Fenton and running back Darrel Williams remained on the sideline.

Fenton missed last weekend’s win over the Steelers with a back injury. He made eight starts during the regular season, but came off the bench in the final two weeks of the regular season.

Williams played last week, but his toe injury kept him on the bench for all but eight snaps. Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been practicing and could team with Jerick McKinnon in the backfield this week.

Rashad Fenton, Darrel Williams still out of practice for the Chiefs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk