Rashad Amos decommits from Mississippi State football after Colorado visit

Rashad Amos' time as a Mississippi State football commit was short-lived.

The Miami (Ohio) transfer announced Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his, "options opened" while visiting Colorado. Pete Nakos of On3 confirmed that was Amos' way of announcing his decommitment.

Amos originally committed to Mississippi State and coach Jeff Lebby on April 13. His commitment came at a position of need, according to the first-year MSU coach.

The Bulldogs, who finished their spring season on Saturday, are slated to go into next season with Keyvone Lee and Jeffery Pittman as the top running backs. They combined for only 343 rushing yards last season − their first at MSU.

Mississippi State has been pursuing Oregon State transfer running back Damien Martinez. He visited Starkville during the Bulldogs' spring game last week. Miami (Florida) is expected to be a contender for the back-to-back All-Pac 12 first-team selection.

Amos rushed for 1,075 yards last season with the Redhawks. His collegiate career started at South Carolina, where he spent three seasons.

