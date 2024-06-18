- WATCH: Lenyn Sosa's 3-run homer vs. DiamondbacksWhite Sox' Lenyn Sosa sends one deep with two runners on vs the Diamondbacks<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/chicago-highlights/watch-lenyn-sosas-3-run-homer-vs-diamondbacks/569802/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">WATCH: Lenyn Sosa's 3-run homer vs. Diamondbacks</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:54Now PlayingPaused
Cedric Maxwell celebrates Celtics' NBA championship -- and sends message to the Lakers
Former Celtics NBA Finals MVP and current radio analyst Cedric Maxwell reacts after the Celtics won the 2024 NBA title, breaking down the performances of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and company. He also has a special message for the Lakers, whom the Celtics passed for the most titles in NBA history.
Rashabar wins thrilling Coventry Stakes
Longshot Rashabar brings the Royal Ascot crowd to its feet, narrowly winning the Coventry Stakes in a thrilling photo finish.