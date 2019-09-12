Rashaan Gaulden, Greg Little among Panthers’ inactives

The Panthers won’t have defensive back Rashaan Gaulden tonight. He is out with a groin injury.

The team had listed him as questionable in their Wednesday status report.

Undrafted rookie linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk will make his debut on special teams.

Despite being cleared from concussion protocol, rookie offensive tackle Greg Little will miss his second consecutive game.

The team’s other inactives are outside linebacker Bruce Irvin, defensive tackle Vernon Butler, quarterback Will Grier, receiver Brandon Zylstra and offensive lineman Brandon Greene.

The Bucs’ inactives are receiver Scotty Miller, quarterback Blaine Gabbert, safety Andrew Adams, outside linebacker Demone Harris, offensive guard Zack Bailey, offensive tackle Josh Wells and tight end Tanner Hudson.