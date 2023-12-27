Rashaan Evans was arrested for marijuana possession before being waived by Cowboys

Linebacker Rashaan Evans has had an eventful week.

Evans was waived by the Cowboys on Wednesday when they activated tackle Matt Waletzko from injured reserve and word of his arrest on Tuesday surfaced after that transaction was announced. A spokesperson for the Frisco, Texas police department confirmed with the Dallas Morning News that Evans was arrested for possession of 2-4 ounces of marijuana.

Evans was a 2018 first-round pick by the Titans and he spent four seasosn with Tennessee before moving on to the Falcons last season. He spent time on the Eagles practice squad before moving to the Cowboys and appearing in nine games.

Evans had nine tackles in those appearances.