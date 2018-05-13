Rashaan Evans already sees “night and day” difference in NFL

Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans played college football at Alabama, the closest thing college football produces to an NFL program. And even at that level, the first-rounder immediately noticed a stark difference at rookie minicamp.

“It’s like night and day,” Evans said, via AL.com. “Just the intensity and also the athletes. Everybody’s good. Even though I was playing with great guys at Alabama, these are guys who are just as athletic as you and they know exactly what to do and they don’t make any mistakes. I think that’s the difference. . . .

“Regardless of how great the team you came from was, it’s always going to be faster in the NFL. So for me, I’m just trying to get as fast as I can possibly be and once I get to that level where I can be natural, I think everything else will fall into place.”

Evans added that he’s focusing on understanding the playbook, and that he’s focusing on working towards becoming the best linebacker he can be. Being coached by former NFL linebacker Mike Vrabel surely helps.

“It’s intense, I will say that,” Evans said. “I think that’s the good part about playing linebacker for Vrabel. He’s very specific about things that he wants. I feel like that’s what makes great linebackers. And once again, I’m just honored to be coached by him and looking forward to continue to getting coached by him.”

It definitely will continue, and Evans will be expected to make the adjustment quickly. As difficult as it is, it’s still a lot easier than it would be if he hadn’t played at Alabama.