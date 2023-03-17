Rashaad Penny: I want to be available for all 17 games

Running back Rashaad Penny has flashed his talent whenever he’s been on the field.

The problem is, injuries have prevented him from playing much in his first five seasons.

Penny was Seattle’s 27th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He appeared in 14 games as a rookie, recording 419 yards rushing.

But then injuries held him to 10 games in 2019 and three games in 2020.

His most productive season was 2021, as he recorded at least 135 yards rushing in four of Seattle’s last five games. He finished the season averaging a whopping 6.3 yards per carry. But after re-signing with the Seahawks on a one-year deal last March, he broke his fibula in Week Five to prematurely end his 2022 season.

So now Penny has signed a free agent deal with Philadelphia and his biggest goal is to stay healthy.

“I feel really great,” Penny said Thursday, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I know I just feel like 17 games is really important to me. And I know in my right mind that being here, being an Eagle, great strength and training staff, great coaches, they all take care of players here. I’m excited to be here. I expect big things.”

Penny has never played more than 14 games, which he did in his rookie year. Since then, he’s topped out at 10.

The running back turned 27 in February and has a chance to play behind what should once again be one of the league’s best offensive lines.

“I think this is going to refresh my career, being here, just being an Eagle,” Penny said. “I think this is a great opportunity for me.”

