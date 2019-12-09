Rashaad Penny tweets following injury, thanks fans for support

There's no official update, but things are not trending toward getting good news about Seahawks injured running back Rashaad Penny.

In the first quarter of the Seattle Seahawks' (10-2) Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Rams (7-5), running back Rashaad Penny injured his knee after a 16-yard reception.

Quickly, he was ruled out for the game after limping to the locker room.

Rashaad Penny (knee) is OUT. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 9, 2019

About an hour later, Penny broke his silence on Twitter.

GOD makes no mistakes. Love you 12s . Thank you for the support💙💚 — Rashaad Penny (@pennyhendrixx) December 9, 2019

Penny thanked the Seahawks fans for all the support and looks to have a good attitude about the setback.

While not close to an official diagnosis, given the tone of the tweet and how quickly the Seahawks ruled Penny out for the game, it's likely that the injury news will not be good.

