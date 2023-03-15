Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer share farewells for Seattle

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks’ running back room is going to look a bit different next year. While Ken Walker will still be leading the charge, Seattle has lost two of their other backs in just a matter of hours.

Yesterday, Rashaad Penny agreed to terms with the Eagles. After the news broke, he shared this farewell message for Seattle.

Not long after, Travis Homer was reported to have agreed to a two-year deal with the Bears. He shared a similar message thanking the Seahawks.

Looking ahead, fans should expect to see Seattle use at least one of its 10 draft picks on a running back and likely sign a veteran to replace these two.

