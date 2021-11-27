Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer ruled out for Seahawks

The Seahawks backfield is running low on healthy bodies.

Chris Carson is on injured reserve and the team ruled out two more running backs for Monday night’s game against the Washington Football Team. Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and Travis Homer (calf) will not be playing this week.

Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas are the other backs on the 53-man roster in Seattle.

Left guard Damien Lewis is also going to miss the game. He played every snap in last Sunday’s loss to Arizona, but is going to miss Monday night with an elbow injury.

Tackle Jamarco Jones (back) and cornerback Tre Brown (knee) were also ruled out. Brown is going to miss the rest of the season after having surgery.

