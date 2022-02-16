Rashaad Penny tied Josh Allen as most efficient rusher in NFL for 2021 season
The first three and a half years of his career, Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny was on his way to becoming a bust. While we saw flashes, Penny was frequently injured and ineffective his first few seasons. In fact, he never came close to fulfilling his potential until recently. During his five-game stretch to finish the 2021 season Penny exploded into an elite running threat, outpacing even the game’s most efficient rushers all season.
In the end, Penny tied Bills QB Josh Allen for the league lead in yards per attempt among players with at least 50 carries. Here were the top 10.
Eagles RB Miles Sanders: 5.5 yards per attempt
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard: 5.5 yards per attempt
Browns RB Nick Chubb: 5.5 yards per attempt
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor: 5.5 yards per attempt
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: 5.6 yards per attempt
Bears QB Justin Fields: 5.8 yards per attempt
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: 5.8 yards per attempt
49ers WR Deebo Samuel: 6.2 yards per attempt
Bills QB Josh Allen: 6.3 yards per attempt
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny: 6.3 yards per attempt
