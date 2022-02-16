Rashaad Penny tied Josh Allen as most efficient rusher in NFL for 2021 season

The first three and a half years of his career, Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny was on his way to becoming a bust. While we saw flashes, Penny was frequently injured and ineffective his first few seasons. In fact, he never came close to fulfilling his potential until recently. During his five-game stretch to finish the 2021 season Penny exploded into an elite running threat, outpacing even the game’s most efficient rushers all season.

In the end, Penny tied Bills QB Josh Allen for the league lead in yards per attempt among players with at least 50 carries. Here were the top 10.

Eagles RB Miles Sanders: 5.5 yards per attempt

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard: 5.5 yards per attempt

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Browns RB Nick Chubb: 5.5 yards per attempt

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor: 5.5 yards per attempt

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: 5.6 yards per attempt

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Bears QB Justin Fields: 5.8 yards per attempt

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: 5.8 yards per attempt

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

58 games, 615 carries, 3,673 yards (6.0 YPA), 21 touchdowns, 37 fumbles

49ers WR Deebo Samuel: 6.2 yards per attempt

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Bills QB Josh Allen: 6.3 yards per attempt

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

61 games, 422 carries, 2,325 yards (5.5 YPC), 31 touchdowns, 39 fumbles

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny: 6.3 yards per attempt

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

