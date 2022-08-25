Rashaad Penny tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Dallas game

Few NFL players have had worse injury luck the last few years than Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny. While he finished the 2021 season on a strong note, he hasn’t been able to stay healthy yet this year. Penny has missed the first two preseason games due to a groin injury and will now have to sit out the third.

According to coach Pete Carroll, Penny has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Friday night’s preseason game against the Cowboys.

The Seahawks are also without their No. 2 running back, rookie Ken Walker – who’s out due to a hernia.

The run game has still been strong even in their absence, though. Seattle’s backups and offensive line have produced what has been the league’s most-efficient rushing offseason so far this preseason.

Yesterday the team signed undrafted rookie Ronnie Rivers to add some depth at this spot.

Penny is the second Seahawks player to miss time this month due to COVID-19. Quarterback Drew Lock had to sit out last week’s game against the Bears for the same reason.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

