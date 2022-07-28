Rashaad Penny talks about Chris Carson’s impact on him
It’s been an emotional week for the Seattle Seahawks and their fans, as two popular players have retired. Running back Chris Carson and former linebacker K.J. Wright have officially called it a career.
Watch running back Rashaad Penny talk about Carson’s impact on his game as well as him personally.
"He set the standard" @pennyhendrixx on Chris Carson's mentorship, friendship, and more. pic.twitter.com/BFVaQjfhZB
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 28, 2022
