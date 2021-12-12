Rashaad Penny runs for his first touchdown of the 2021 season

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is trying to prove that he still belongs in the NFL as his rookie contract winds down these last few games. So far so good today against the Texans.

Watch Penny run for a 32-yard score with an assist by a nice block from rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge.

That’s Penny’s first touchdown of the 2021 season and the seventh of his career. Seattle leads Houston 10-7 going into the second quarter.

