Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is out of practice on Thursday and he won’t be back for this weekend’s game against the Cowboys.

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters at a press conference that Penny has tested positive for COVID and is experiencing minor symptoms. He will have to miss five days before he’ll be able to return to the team.

The Seahawks will also be without rookie Ken Walker after he had hernia surgery. Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas, Josh Johnson, Darwin Thompson, and Ronnie Rivers are the available running backs for Seattle.

Penny missed time earlier this month with a groin injury and has not played in either of the team’s first two preseason games. Assuming all goes well in his COVID recovery, he’ll be back in plenty of time to play in the opener but Walker’s status for Week 1 is less clear.

Rashaad Penny out after positive COVID test originally appeared on Pro Football Talk