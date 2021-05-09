Rashaad Penny’s option, a German LB, roster moves and other Seahawks news

With the last few weeks being consumed with the NFL draft, we have missed giving you updates about the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals in the NFC West. We are back with NFC West updates.

What is happening with the Seattle Seahawks?

Here are some stories to know from the last week.





Seahawks don't pick up RB Rashaad Penny's fifth-year option

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

NFL teams had until this last week to exercise the fifth-year option on players drafted in the first round in 2018. As the Arizona Cardinals' 2018 first-round pick is no longer on the roster, it did not affect them. However, the Seahawks had to make a decision on their 2018 first-round selection, running back Rashaad Penny. After three disappointing and injury-filled seasons, the Seahawks chose not to exercise the option, which means Penny will be a free agent after the 2021 season.

Seahawks awarded German LB Aaron Donkor

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have Austrian tight end Bernhard Seikovits on their roster through the NFL's international player program. The Seahawks also get an international player. They were allocated German linebacker Aaron Donkor.

Seahawks claim Nate Evans off waivers

: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks are thin at linebacker this offseason, as K.J. Wright is a free agent and the team did not draft any. They have added to the depth on the roster by claiming former Jaguars linebacker Nate Evans off waivers.

Seahawks also add CB Saivion Smith via waiver claim

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Evans wasn't the Seahawks' only waiver claim this past week. They also added to their cornerback room. They acquired cornerback Saivion Smith on a waiver claim. He played in six games last season for the Cowboys.

Tyler Lockett excited about second-round pick D'Wayne Eskridge

The Seahawks added small and speedy receiver D'Wayne Eskridge in the second round of the draft. Fellow receiver Tyler Lockett is excited about it. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.Latest show:

Story continues

Previous shows:

and

1

1