Rashaad Penny having tests on fractured fibula to determine if surgery is necessary

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is headed for further tests on his injured leg on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that doctors will determine whether or not he needs surgery on the fractured fibula he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Saints. Rapoport had previously reported Penny fractured his tibia, but his Monday report corrects that mistake.

The belief is that Penny will need surgery and that he will miss the rest of the season. It’s the latest in a series of injuries to Penny, who head coach Pete Carroll said is “crushed” by what happened on Sunday.

“This has been a journey for him and for us too,” Carroll said in his postgame press conference. “I fell in love with the fact that he emerged and showed us the great player he is and what he can mean to the game and to our team and all that. For it to come down to another setback, he will be back. It is a setback that it just breaks my heart. He has been having so much fun. He’s been so rewarded and so fulfilled. He knows he belongs. He knows he can do it. He knows he can be an impact in this league.”

Rookie Ken Walker will now be the top back on the depth chart in Seattle. He had a 69-yard touchdown run after Penny was injured on Sunday and the Seahawks will be hoping for more big plays now that he’s taking on a bigger role in the offense.

