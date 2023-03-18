Rashaad Penny focused on playing a full season for Eagles

The Seattle Seahawks’ former first round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft has a new home in this league. Running back Rashaad Penny is headed from the Emerald City to the City of Brotherly love to play for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Penny has always been a tantalizing prospect, and at times has been outright dominant. To close out the 2021 season, he rushed for at least 135 yards in four of the last five games. Unfortunately, the story for Penny thus far has been his inability to stay on the field. This is a narrative he is desperate to re-write in Philadelphia.

(ICYMI) Rashaad Penny looking to 'restart' career with Eagles after injuries in Seattle: "Seventeen games is really important"https://t.co/j20ze0SqiN pic.twitter.com/Ki2lLCazXK — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 18, 2023

Since he came into the league in 2018, Penny has missed an astonishing 40 regular season games. The Seahawks gave took one final shot with Penny last season by giving him a one year deal, and despite the promise, he once again landed on injured reserve by Week 5.

The Eagles might be the perfect landing spot for Penny, as their ground attack behind arguably the best offensive line in the league dominates the NFL. Here’s hoping this young man can restart his career in a meaningful way.

