Rashaad Penny expects things to be “way different” in second season

The Seahawks drafted Rashaad Penny in the first round last year, but he didn’t move to the top of their depth chart at running back.

Chris Carson led the team in rushing with 1,151 yards while Penny lagged behind both Carson and Mike Davis all season. A broken finger in camp helped things get off on the wrong foot for Penny and the second-year back said he feels more prepared for life in the NFL this time around.

“When you do everything right and the other back is doing everything right, they’re going to stick with the guy who is consistent, who is on it, who is faster,” Penny said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “This year, I think it’s going to be way different because now I’m starting to pick it up and I’m starting to play faster.”

Beating out a healthy Carson may be a bridge too far, but running backs coach Chad Morton said the team will “try to share the load a little bit” if both backs look good. Given how often the Seahawks run the ball and Davis’s departure for the Bears, that could lead to a healthy role for Penny if on-field actions back up his words.