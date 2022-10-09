Rashaad Penny carted to locker room
The Seahawks have lost running back Rashaad Penny to an injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game in New Orleans.
Penny stayed down at the end of a five-yard run and eventually needed to take a cart back to the locker room. His left shoe was off as he rode off the field and he didn’t look like a player who will be returning to action later in the second half.
Penny had eight carries for 54 yards before getting hurt.
The Seahawks picked up a first down on Penny’s run, but wound up punting three plays later. They continue to trail the Saints 24-19.
Rashaad Penny carted to locker room originally appeared on Pro Football Talk