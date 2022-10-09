The Seahawks have lost running back Rashaad Penny to an injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game in New Orleans.

Penny stayed down at the end of a five-yard run and eventually needed to take a cart back to the locker room. His left shoe was off as he rode off the field and he didn’t look like a player who will be returning to action later in the second half.

Penny had eight carries for 54 yards before getting hurt.

The Seahawks picked up a first down on Penny’s run, but wound up punting three plays later. They continue to trail the Saints 24-19.

Rashaad Penny carted to locker room originally appeared on Pro Football Talk