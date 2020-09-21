Rash of Week 2 injuries took a toll on two upcoming Patriots opponents

How Week 2 injuries impacted two upcoming Pats opponents originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL's war of attrition has already begun.

A host of talented players suffered injuries over the weekend, notably star running backs Saquon Barkley (torn ACL; out for the season) and Christian McCaffrey (high ankle sprain; out multiple weeks).

Neither the New York Giants nor the Carolina Panthers are on the Patriots' 2020 schedule, but the injury bug also bit a pair of clubs slated to play New England in the near future: the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers.

Here's a rundown of the injuries those teams withstood in Week 2:

Denver Broncos (at Patriots in Week 5)

This is a brutal one-two punch for a rebuilding Denver team. If Lock can't suit up against the Patriots in three weeks, the Broncos will have to turn to backup quarterback Jeff Driskel, who is 1-7 in eight career starts with a 79.6 career passer rating.

Sutton was expected to be Lock's top target, as well, and his absence leaves rookies Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler and third-year wideout DaeSean Hamilton to shoulder the load.

The Patriots should be heavy favorites in Week 5 if Lock joins Sutton on the sideline.

San Francisco 49ers (at Patriots in Week 7)

The Niners' win over the Jets came at a high price, as Bosa likely is done for the year. San Francisco visits New England in over a month, so there's a good chance Garoppolo is back under center for his return to Foxboro, but that's no guarantee.

It's also possible Mostert and Thomas could miss significant time, as the defending NFC champions are looking a lot more beatable after their 1-1 start.

The Patriots are also 1-1 after losing to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and are expected to have a down year following Tom Brady's offseason departure.

Injuries are the consistent wild card of every NFL season, though, and that's already proving true in 2020.