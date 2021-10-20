Rash of injuries rob Browns of their identity | You Pod to Win the Game

Associated Press

What Justin Fields learns by battling teams with Hall of Fame-caliber quarterbacks takes on less significance than what he learns guiding the Bears offense against NFL defenses. For the second straight week, Fields squares off against an opponent with a quarterback destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Tom Brady, after the Bears rookie passer learned a valuable lesson facing Green Bay’s defense last week when Aaron Rodgers and the Packers pulled out a 24-14 win at Soldier Field. The lesson learned was NFL success stems from repeating good plays and not just producing one on occasion.