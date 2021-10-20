Rash of injuries rob Browns of their identity | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Eric Edholm discuss the ridiculous amount of injuries the Browns are dealing with. Both of their offensive tackles, both of their star running backs and their quarterback. When will Maker Mayfield see the field again? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.