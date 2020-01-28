Rasas carries Texas Southern past Ark.-Pine Bluff 68-57

HOUSTON (AP) -- Yahuza Rasas scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Texas Southern beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 68-57 on Monday night for its fifth straight win.

Eden Ewing scored 18 points and had seven rebounds for the Tigers (9-11, 6-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who made just 2 of 14 3-pointers (14%), but shot 48% from the field (28 of 58). Tyrik Armstrong scored 13 points with five assists.

Marquell Carter scored 18 points for UAPB (3-16, 2-5), which has lost four straight. Dequan Morris scored 13 points with eight rebounds and Marcus Wallace added nine points.

Texas Southern matches up against Alabama A&M on the road on Saturday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays Grambling State at home on Saturday.

