Rarity of Giants' historic comeback win vs. Brewers illustrated by wild stats

Wild stats show rarity of Giants' historic comeback vs. Brewers

The Giants were on the verge of dropping the first two games of their series against the Milwaukee Brewers, then the bats exploded in the bottom of the ninth inning against closer Josh Hader for a dramatic ending.

Joey Bart and Darin Ruf hit solo shots to get the Giants within one run. Then, Hader got into more trouble by loading the bases, leading to Mike Yastrzemski sending everyone at Oracle Park home happy by hitting a walk-off grand slam -- and making history in the process.

Stats Perform shared an interesting statistic highlighting how wild the bottom of the ninth inning was for the Giants. San Francisco became the first team in MLB history to hit three home runs in an inning that included a walk-off grand slam.

Furthermore, KNBR's Danny Emerman stated that he showed the win probability graphic for the Giants heading into their final three outs to Yastrzemski, who referenced it to a stock market crash.

"That's wild," Yastrzemski said. "Looks like the stock market right now."

WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM!!! UNBELIEVABLE!!! pic.twitter.com/XO4dwWkNfx — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 16, 2022

Yastrzemski also etched his name into Giants history, becoming only the sixth player in the franchise's history to hit a walk-off grand slam. The 31-year-old joins Bobby Bonds, Jack Hiatt, Leon Wagner, Bobby Thomson and Billy Southworth.

Bonds was the last player to accomplish this feat for the Giants when he hit his in 1973, so nearly four decades have passed before Yastrzemski's on Friday night.

Also, ESPN Stats & Info pointed out that every other MLB team has hit a walk-off grand slam in the last 15 seasons, illustrating how long it had been since San Francisco hit one of their own.

San Francisco will hope to see this dramatic and history-making win catapult them to a good finish heading into the All-Star break as they look to make a playoff push in the second half.

