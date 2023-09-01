Raring to run: Shaking injury bug, Bears running back Joseph looks to fulfill potential as senior

Aug. 31—Lost in the conversation of all the terrific returning players Oakdale's football team brings back is senior running back Daniel Joseph, who, according to coach Kurt Stein, is one of the strongest and most talented kids the program has ever had.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Joseph bench presses more than 300 pounds. "He's all muscle," according to Stein. And when Joseph runs the ball, he said he is looking to initiate the contact with defenders rather than the other way around.

Stein remembers watching Joseph running past, around and through defenders as a youth football player and couldn't help but imagine his vast potential once he finally arrived in high school.

The problem is the injury bug has taken a major bite out of Joseph ever since set foot on a high-school field. It's been almost cruel.

On the first carry of his freshman season, Joseph tore his ACL playing for the Bears' junior varsity team. Since the injury happened during the shortened COVID season in the spring of 2021, it also cost him his sophomore season in the fall of that year since he was still on the mend.

Nevertheless, he came back seemingly as good as ever and ready to go as the starting varsity running back last season and was off to a good start.

He rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in the season-opening 35-13 win at South Hagerstown, then followed that up with 80 yards and another TD in a 28-10 home win over Walkersville in Week 2. He was on his way to fulfilling his potential.

But on a Week 3 carry at Middletown, a defender's helmet slammed into Joseph's side, knocking him out of the game and leaving him in as much pain as he's ever experienced.

"I couldn't breathe without pain," said Joseph, who had already rushed for 35 yards and a pair of touchdowns in what became a 42-21 win for Oakdale.

After being taken to the hospital, X-rays revealed the injury was far more severe than anticipated. He had fractured a rib, which had, in turn, punctured a lung.

"At first, I thought it was a bruised rib," Joseph said. "Then, when I found out I had punctured a lung, it was pretty scary."

Though he made a strong recovery and was able to return to the team before the end of the season, Joseph wasn't able to contribute all that much.

Senior Rory Blanchard had taken over the starting running back job and done a fine job in Joseph's absence. And Joseph was left to be largely a bystander as Oakdale made one of the most memorable runs in school history all the way to the Class 3A state final.

"It was just tough watching," he said.

That is perhaps why, as a new season gets underway across the state Friday, no player is more anxious to get back on the field than Joseph.

He is once again healthy and looking like his normal self on the field. Stein said Joseph has looked strong during Oakdale's scrimmages and preseason practices. Though, he turned an ankle in one of the scrimmages, throwing a brief scare into the team. It turned out to be minor.

"He's a guy we have been waiting on a long time because his ability is through the roof," Stein said. "But, unfortunately, up to this point, he hasn't been healthy enough to do anything for us."

The Bears are hoping that changes this season in a big way. And Joseph, now wearing protection over his ribs when he plays, is hoping to finally stave off the injury bug, once and for all, and help lead Oakdale to a state championship.

"I feel like I help the running game a lot," he said. "I kind of complete the whole package here by running the ball very well."

Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek