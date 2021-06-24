Rare treat: Ohio State and Xavier to meet in 2021 Gavitt Games

For only the third time in the history of the two programs, in-state foes Ohio State and Xavier will meet on the basketball court according to sources close to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

It comes by way of the annual Gavitt Games that began in 2015, which pits Big Ten teams against those from the Big East. In this case, the draw has the Buckeyes facing the Musketeers.

You probably remember one of the matchups. In the 2007 NCAA Tournament, No. 1 seed Ohio State was almost upset by No. 8 seeded Xavier save for some dramatics and heroics from Ron Lewis and Mike Conley, Jr. OSU would go on to win that game in overtime by a score of 78-71.

The only other matchup between the two occurred in 1984 when the Musketeers knocked the Buckeyes out of the NIT Tournament in the opening round by a score of 60-57. It too was an overtime thriller.

NEWS: Matchups for the 2021 Gavitt Games have been set, according to sources. Ohio State at Xavier

Illinois at Marquette

Seton Hall at Michigan

St. John's at Indiana

Rutgers at DePaul

Creighton at Nebraska

Michigan State at Butler

Providence at Wisconsinhttps://t.co/lGBi3Inbci — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 24, 2021

Ohio State is 3-0 in the Gavitt Games to date — beating Providence (2016), Creighton (2018), and Villanova (2019). No time or date has been announced for the 2021 version yet, but the game will take place at Xavier. We’ll of course have further details as they are confirmed and emerge.

List

Projecting the Ohio State basketball starting lineup, key players for next season 2.0

Ohio State hoops projected starters, key players for next season 2.0

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.