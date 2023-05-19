Rare Shaqtin moment: LeBron fumbles ball going for wide-open dunk

2023 NBA Playoffs - Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

LeBron James had an impressive first half of Game 2 in Denver — 10 points, six assists, five rebounds while being the ball handler in a lot of pick-and-rolls — but he had one rare moment that had everyone shaking their head.

LeBron fumbled the ball out of bounds on a wide-open dunk attempt.

LeBron blew the dunk 😅 pic.twitter.com/bRvv3lGYGh — ESPN (@espn) May 19, 2023

Even Donovan Mitchell was shocked by the play.

Never seen that 😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 19, 2023

The Lakers led by five at the half in a grinding, physical game with plenty of whistles.

Here is more on the Lakers

